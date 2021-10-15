Gift cardsoffered forvaccinations

LAURINBURG — As the Scotland County Health Department continues to vaccinate residents against the COVID-19 virus, gift cards are being made available to thiose who receive the vaccines.

The COVID Vaccination Gift Card Program, which began on Friday, offers residents a $25 gift card for thiose who receive the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Another $50 will be given for those who received the second vaccination. For those who receive the one-time J&J vaccination, $50 will be available.

According to Kathie Cox with the Health Department, the gift cards are available to anyone who received their vaccines since Sept. 24.

“Also, individuals have to pick up their own gift cards, as they have to show ID and bring their vaccination card for verification as to the location and date their vaccine was given,” she added. “We will not provide the gift cards to other individuals who are sent to get them for the individual.”

By the numbers

According to Health Department numbers, 94 first-dose vaccinations have been given this week, bringing the total since vaccinations became available to 16,912 in Scotland County, or 49%.

The Health Department numbers also show 153 Scotland County residents received the second dose of vaccinations this week, bringing the total number to 15,493. That’s 44% in Scotland County.

Statewide, according to the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services, 58% of residents have received their first dose of vaccinations, while 54% have received the second dose or the one-shot J&J vaccination.

The Health Department continues to offer a weekeday drive-thru vaccination site at the American Legion on Atkinson Street in Laurinburg.

