SHS Homecoming Court

Courtesy photo

The Homecoming Court at Scotland High was announced on Wednesday. The Homecoming Court is: HOSA Club – Andrianna White and Jonathan Miller; JROTC – Darasia Williams and Ricky Driggers; BETA Club – Jenny Hammonds and Nick Cook; NASA Club – Gracie Chavis and James Watts; National Honor Society – Alaina Butera and Parker Byrd; Anchor Club – Kamdyn Morgan & Justin Christovale; National Honor Society – Samya Baker; SGA – Sariah Quick; and FBLA – Antonio Smith. The king and queen winners will be announced at halftime of Friday’s varsity football game.