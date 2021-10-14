Those who are serious about their holiday baking have already begun searching for their recipes for cookies, pies and other goodies, and the baking will begin soon.

It’s our bet that some of those recipes have been handed down through the generations, while others are as unique as the individual’s creativity.

The Laurinburg Exchange hopes y’all will share those recipes.

Over the next few days, The Exchange will urge Scotland County residents to send their prized holiday baking recipes to us so that we may present them in our annual holiday magazine sometime in late November.

Getting them to us is easy. Simply put the recipe into an email (cvincent@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com) along with a short explanation about how the recipe got to you, your name, hometown and phone number. You can even include a photo of what the recipe produces; or, you can hand write the same information and bring it to our office (along with a photo, if you have one).

That’s it.

We hope y’all will be proud enough of the Christmas cookies or holiday coffee cake or Thanksgiving pie that you’ll want to share them with others.

To be sure we receive these recipes in time for the magazine, please get them to us by Friday, Oct. 22.