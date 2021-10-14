Investigation continues into shooting deaths

McCOLL, South Carolina — Sunday’s shooting at Club Amnesia, which left two dead, is still under investigation by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Lt. Trevor Murphy, patrons of Club Amnesia, 4181 Hwy. 15-401, were leaving the club and crossing the roadway to get to the parking lot.

A dark-in-color vehicle driving eastbound toward North Carolina stopped in the roadway and began shooting at a group of people walking to their vehicles.

Murphy said the vehicle then left the incident location traveling into North Carolina at a high rate of speed.

Off-duty deputies were assisting with security at the club when this incident took place.

“Immediately after hearing the gunshots, two deputies attempted a vehicle pursuit of the armed subjects into North Carolina while other deputies on scene attempted to render aid to the victims and secure the crime scene,” Murphy said.

Bria Michelle Byrd, 23, and Ronnie Oxendine, 31, both of Rockingham, N.C., died on the scene due to a gunshot wound sustained during the shooting.

Murphy said three other victims were transported to various local hospitals for treatment. The victims are all expected to make a full recovery.

SLED Crime Scene Units responded to the scene to assist with processing.

“The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has identified several suspects and assisted by the U.S. Marshals and other federal agencies in this investigation,” he said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-9999.

Jacqueline Hough is the news editor for the Herald-Advocate in Bennettsville, South Cariolina.