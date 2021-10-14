City welcomes its new fire chief

HAMLET — Trey Goodwin took his oath of office Tuesday as he takes over as chief of the Hamlet Fire Department following the retirement of former Chief Calvin White this summer.

Goodwin started his fire fighting career with the East Rockingham Fire Department when he was 15 years old. He joined the Hamlet Fire Department in 1996, and has since moved up from volunteer to fireman, engineer, lieutenant, captain, to deputy chief under White in 2018, and now chief.

He said that he has wanted this role for long time.

“I was hoping one day — so I just kept trying to work my way up,” Goodwin said in an interview after his swearing in. “I appreciate the city council and the city manager having the confidence in me.”

Goodwin said he doesn’t intend to make any major changes to the way White operated the department, rather continue their successes.

***

Domestic violence vigil set for Oct. 21

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Family Violence Center will host a candlelight vigil Oct. 21 to remember victims who have lost their lives from acts of domestic violence.

The event, which is open to the public, will take place at 6 p.m. at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza located at 111 E. 3rd St. The annual vigil was canceled last year because of COVID-19 concerns.

For more information or for support for domestic violence victims, call the center at 910-739-8622.

***

Fayetteville police have located 2 missing juveniles

FAYETTEVILLE – The Fayetteville Police Department has located two teens who went missing earlier this month.

The police department took to Facebook to ask for help from the public Monday in locating 17-year-old Des’Nae Bryant and 15-year-old Daqura Bryant. The police department said in a statement on social media Tuesday that the teens had been located safe. No additional details were released.

According to information released Monday on the FPD’s Facebook page, Des’Nae Bryant had last been seen on Oct. 1 along Blue Street in Fayetteville. She was believed to be with her 15-year-old sister Daqura Bryant. Both sisters were listed as a runaways and had been missing since Oct. 1, according to the police department.

***

WRAL donates 50 azaleas to Robeson County History Museum garden

LUMBERTON — Fifty azaleas will add even more color to the Helen Seawell Sharpe Garden at the Robeson County History Museum.

The azaleas join the garden by way of a grant awarded by WRLA, which provides the colorful flowers to local nonprofits. This is the third year the museum has been a recipient of grant bringing a total of 150 plants to the garden, said the Museum’s curator Shep Oliver.

“They’re all over the place,” Oliver said of the azaleas populating the garden.

Each year WRAL-TV 5, MIX 101.5 WRAL-FM and N.C. Beautiful sponsor the WRAL Azalea Celebration. Through this program, WRAL-TV gives away more than 5,000 azaleas to more than 100 non-profits from all over the state of North Carolina each fall.

The Azalea Celebration was held at the transmitter site off N.C. 70 on Sept. 25.

From Champion Media reports