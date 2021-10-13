Absentee voting available for Maxton residents

LAURINBURG — The town of Maxton is the only municipality that will have One-Stop Early Voting available to residents for the upcoming election.

“The reason for this is because Maxton is the only one that approved absentee voting,” said Board of Elections Director Dell Parker. “However, the 2021 municipal elections are open for anyone that lives within the town limits of East Laurinburg, Gibson, Maxton or Wagram and the sample ballots can be viewed on our website along with a lot of other useful information.”

Maxton residents can send in a mail-in Absentee Ballot Request and it must be received by the Board of Elections Office no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 26. The actual ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 2 or postmarked by 5 p.m. on Nov. 2 and in the office no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 5.

“Absentee One-Stop Early Voting will be held at the Elections Office Scotland County Annex located on E. Cronley Street in Laurinburg,” said Parker.

According to Parker, COVID precautions are being taken to help ensure the safety of all voters and workers.

“We will have all of the same protocols in place as we had in the 2020 general election,” said Parker. “Social distancing will be practiced, face mask will be available for anyone who would like to have one, each voter will be given their own pen to use, the booths will be cleaned after each voter and the election staff will be stationed behind sneeze guards.”

Information on the upcoming election and other details involved with the Scotland County Board of Elections can be found on its website at https://www.scotlandcounty.org/332/Elections.

Voter guide available

The League of Women Voters of North Carolina announced its nonpartisan voter guide, VOTE411.org, is now ready to be accessed by North Carolinians as they prepare to cast their ballots in the November election.

VOTE411.org is a comprehensive resource on voting information, where citizens can learn about the policy positions of candidates, get detailed instructions on registering to vote, find an early voting location in their county, confirm their Election Day polling place, and take the guesswork out of the absentee-by-mail process.

