Session on homelessness hopes to attract community support

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Presbyterian Church will be hosting an informational session on homelessness Thursday.

At the session will be representatives from Family Promise, a nationwide program that is working on preventing and ending family homelessness.

“I’ve only been at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church since January, but since then I’ve had so many single mothers who have reached out because they’re virtually homeless and living in their cars,” said the Rev. Susan Hudson. “We are able to put them up in hotels for a few nights but that’s not sustainable … in Moore County, I worked with Family Promise which has been in the county since the early 2000s.

“It’s a wonderful program that helps mothers and children by providing them a stable place to stay and the resources to help get jobs and apply for the assistance they need,” she added.

Hudson added she felt like right now was the time to start seeing if bringing a branch of Family Promise to the community was something that would be supported.

“It’s not something that one church can do alone,” Hudson said. “We need to have multiple churches and the community come together to get this to work. But the table is already set with Family Promise, they would be able to guide us and help us if this is something that has enough support to bring into our county.”

The informational meeting will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church which is located at 600 W. Church St. in Laurinburg.

“This is just an informational meeting, nothing has been decided yet,” Hudson said. “But I’m excited and I’ve been dreaming about being able to bring Family Promise to this area and I hope this is something people want to support so we can start it here.”

