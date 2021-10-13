Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plaza Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into their unsecured vehicle. Nothing was reported missing.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone had broken into their residence and stole a nail gun, two impact drills, an air compressor and a nail saw.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Auto Zone on South Main Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that a black male wearing a black hat, black shirt and blue jeans came into the store and stole a floor jack valued at $150. The suspect left in a grey Acura.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Tuesday that while at the Clinton Inn their 2004 Ford Escape valued at $1,800 was stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that an American-Tactical semi-automatic rifle valued at $400 from their residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Craigs Lane reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that their firearm was stolen from the residence.

WAGRAM — Cypress Bend Winery reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that a catalytic converter was stolen from a van on the property.

MAXTON — A resident of Airbase Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone had stolen their 1999 GMC truck.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Macintosh Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons had stolen a firearm from the residence and there is a person of interest.

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that their financial card was stolen.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Devin Ballard, 23, of East Vance Street was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for larceny, assault on a female and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.