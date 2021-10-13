Marching Scots bring home a top three

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High marching band traveled to Hope Mills to perform at South View High in a Saturday competition and came back with an overall superior rating.

“Our color-guard came in second place,” said Band Director Britton Goodwin. “As a whole, the band came in third place with a score of 89.”

The band obtained its score while competing against other 4A high school bands from around the area.

”We will be traveling to Gray’s Creek High School this coming Saturday to compete again,” said Goodwin.

According to Goodwin, the band got a slow start this season due to COVID.

“The students have been working very hard and have been improving greatly from week to week,” said Goodwin.

The Laurinburg Exchange will try to continue bringing more information on the marching band’s performances and scores.

Scotland County Marching Band can also be seen performing during halftime at the Scotland County football games on Friday nights when games are held at its home field.

