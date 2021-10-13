PSRC leaders OK school improvement projects

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education approved Tuesday moving forward with multiple school improvements including roof replacements, track improvements and building expansion.

School board members approved capital outlay project recommendations by the Finance and Construction committees that will replace roofs on Prospect Elementary, South Robeson Intermediate and St. Pauls High schools, repair the track at Fairmont High School and renovate classrooms and offices at Shining Stars Preschool in Lumberton.

The roofing projects are estimated to cost about $371,000, according to Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s chief communications officer. The track improvements and preschool renovations will move forward in the bidding process and the cost for the projects has not been determined yet.

***

WWII war hero returns home for burial

LUMBER BRIDGE — “He is home. He is back in the land he fought to save, a country he carried in his heart while valiantly serving in a land that was not his own, liberating people he did not know.”

Those are the words spoken Tuesday afternoon by U.S. Army Chaplain Lt. Col. Douglas Alan Windley at the funeral service of U.S. Army 1st Lt. James Earl “Dick” Wright. The soldier was killed in action in 1944 while gathering bodies of wounded soldiers during WWII by the Moselle River near Dornot in France.

He was born in Parkton on Oct. 16, 1918 and was a member of Lumber Bridge Baptist Church and the Parkton National Guard. Wright grew up in the Lumber Bridge area.

A little more than 77 years later, he was honored for his service and buried in his hometown.

Wright was first listed missing Sept. 10, 1944, and declared “non-recoverable” by the American Graves Registration Command in 1951.

He was recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Lorraine American Cemetery in France where his remains, while unidentified, were buried. He was officially accounted for on July 9.

***

Town evicts business after missed payments

NORMAN — Alfonso Carillo, the owner of a wood pallet business that uses the Norman Community Center, has not paid rent in four months, according to Mayor Tonia Collins.

A certified letter has been sent to Carillo demanding that he vacate the Community Center by Oct. 13. If he doesn’t vacate, Norman can legally sell any property left on the premise to recoup the rent payment for June, July, August and September, the Town Council said.

Carillo’s business has been the subject of controversy over recent months regarding his rent payments, as well as the appearance and hazardous nature of the facility under his care. His $450 monthly rent checks were the primary source of income for the town. The Daily Journal reported in May that he owed the town $3,701, which he eventually resumed payments on.

It’s unclear how much he still owes.

Council members and residents have been critical of the stacks of pallets piled high along the main road, which they feared could be a hazard and created an eyesore.

***

Domestic violence vigil set for Oct. 21

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Family Violence Center will host a candlelight vigil Oct. 21 to remember victims who have lost their lives from acts of domestic violence.

The event, which is open to the public, will take place at 6 p.m. at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza located at 111 E. 3rd St. The annual vigil was canceled last year because of COVID-19 concerns.

For more information or for support for domestic violence victims, call the center at 910-739-8622.

Visit https://www.southeasternfamilyviolencecenter.org/to learn more about the center and its services.

From Champion Media reports