Mask requirements extended by county

LAURINBURG — According to a press release from the Scotland County Manager’s Office, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners have decided to extend the indoor mask requirements.

“The commissioners unanimously voted to extend the face-covering requirement for indoor settings,” said Public Information Officer Jason Robinson. “The requirement was extended until Nov. 12.”

The vote was based on the continued high positivity rate, the elevated level of community transmission and advice from public health officials.

“The face-covering requirement will be evaluated again at the commissioner’s regularly scheduled for November meeting,” said Robinson.

The next commissioner meeting is scheduled for Nov. 1.