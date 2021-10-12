Break-in

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Hardee Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone at broken into the residence which is being remodeled. Nothing was reported missing.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone broke into their residence. It is unknown what was taken.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Harold Morris Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole their identification card, EBT card and debit card.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Aberdeen Road reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons broke into their residence and stole jewelry, a 26-inch TV and a 42-inch TV.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Monday that someone had stolen their license plate off of their 2007 Toyota Camry.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maple Street reported to the police department on Saturday that their window was struck by gunfire, causing $70 damage.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Bunch Road in Laurel Hill reported to the police department on Monday that while on Avery Street an unknown person hit the driver’s side door of her rented 2021 Nissan Sentra and fled the scene. Estimated damages are $500.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Stewartsville Road on Saturday after a resident reported that their home was shot into. There was one adult and four juveniles in the home at the time, but no one was injured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Tuesday that three unknown males were in his yard attempting to break into his vehicles. The homeowner went outside and one of the males pulled a firearm and began firing before the homeowner returned fire which caused the males to flee. There was an estimated $200 damage done to the residence from the shots.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had obtained his financial information and used it to remove $3,200 from his bank account and $5,000 in Bitcoin. The suspect also contacted the victim’s cellphone carrier and impersonated him.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Linwood Bostick, 65, of Lincoln Street was arrested Saturday for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ziheem McLean, 25, of Hurley Drive was arrested Sunday on a warrant for assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Bryan Valle Mejia, 22, of Purcell Road was arrested Monday for dangerous drugs warrants from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. He wasn’t given a bond and is waiting for extradition to Texas.

LAURINBURG —Kevin Lovos Orellana, 21, of Purcell Road was arrested Monday for grand larceny warrants from the New York City Police Department along with a citation for possession of more than one ounce of marijuana. He wasn’t given a bond and is waiting for extradition to New York.