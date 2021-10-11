2 killed in state-line shooting

McCOLL, South Carolina — Scotland County, N.C., Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to assist Marlboro County early Sunday morning after a shooting occurred at a state-line nightclub.

The shooting reportedly took place around 1:55 a.m. at Club Amnesia, which is located just over the North Carolina line in South Carolina lines.

According to various reports, two people were killed and another three were critically injured. Those who were injured were reportedly expected to survive. No identifications have been released.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

A call was put into the SLED, but has not yet been returned.

