LAURINBURG — Educators will be able to stop by the Laurinburg McDonald’s this week and get a free breakfast by just showing their name badges.

McDonald’s locations across the country — including the Laurinburg location — are giving out “Thank You Meals” for educators until Friday. All educators from teachers to administrators to school staff can stop by McDonald’s during breakfast hours to get the free breakfast in a classic Happy Meal box.

“Together with our owner/operators, we’re proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” said McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger. “We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we’re excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald’s can.”

The meals include an entree breakfast sandwich, hash browns and a beverage. Educators will get to choose between an egg McMuffin; a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit; a sausage biscuit along with a medium iced or hot McCafe coffee or a medium soft drink.

McDonald’s added the business wants educators to feel recognized and appreciated by inviting the communities to honor special educators in their life.

“Whether it’s your kid’s favorite teacher, or an educator making a difference in your community or who has impacted your life, share how they inspire you by using #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram, now through Oct. 15,” a press release stated. “From spotlighting the most heartfelt thank-yous on our social channels to local owner/operators surprising teachers with a breakfast delivery to their school, we’ll celebrate select educators across the country in big and small ways. If personal messages are more your style, you can also download a free ‘Thank You’ e-card here and send it directly to a special educator in your life.”

The Laurinburg McDonald’s is located at 1304 S. Main St.

