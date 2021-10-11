Break-in

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Hardee Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone at broken into the residence which is being remodeled. Nothing was reported missing.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone broke into their residence. It is unknown what was taken.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Harold Morris Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole their identification card, EBT card and debit card.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Aberdeen Road reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons broke into their residence and stole jewelry, a 26-inch TV and a 42-inch TV.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maple Street reported to the police department on Saturday that their window was struck by gunfire, causing $70 damage.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Stewartsville Road on Saturday after a resident reported that their home was shot into. There was one adult and four juveniles in the home at the time, but no one was injured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Linwood Bostick, 65, of Lincoln Street was arrested Saturday for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ziheem McLean, 25, of Hurley Drive was arrested Sunday on a warrant for assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. He was given a $1,500 bond.