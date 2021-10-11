Princinct meeting set for Thursday

LAURINBURG — The 4th Precinct of the Scotland County Democratic Party has scheduled a precinct meeting in Room 116 of the St. Andrews University Liberal Arts Building for Thursday at 7 p.m..

The boundaries of the 4th Precinct extend from Gum Swamp Creek on the Marlborough County, S.C., line to Gum Swamp Lake Road and the Richmond County line, then south to the Marlborough County line, then on that line back to Gum Swamp.

This area includes St. Andrews and Scotia Village.

This precinct peeting will be an open meeting for any registered Democrats living in the geographical bounds of the precinct, as well as for any visitors interested in learning about the Democratic Party. Precinct meetings usually last about an hour.