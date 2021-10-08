LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education will meet Monday for its monthly meeting, which includes recognition of many staff members.

The board meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. in the board room at the A.B. Gibson Education Center located at 322 S. Main St.

During the meeting custodians from across the district will be recognized as Oct. 2 was “National Custodian’s Day” along with the custodians the district’s principals will also be recognized for “National Principals Month.”

Along with the recognition will come updates from Superintendent Takeda LeGrand and her executive cabinet.

The meeting will be open to the public but will also be live streamed as well. The link for the live stream will be on the district’s website on Monday.

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.