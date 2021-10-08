Breeden’s to celebrate 95 years in business Saturday

A special event will be taking place at the store

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Longtime Marlboro County business Breeden’s Quality Meats will celebrate 95 years of providing quality products and excellent customer service with an event on Saturday.

The business, owned by Cam and Cindy Stone, will host a celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with giveaways throughout the day.

The Stones knew that the business was started in 1926, but did not know the specific date. Since Cam Stone and his grandfather, John Thompson, have birthdays on Oct. 8., they started celebrating the store’s anniversary on their shared birthday.

Cam Stone purchased the store from his grandfather.

Cindy Stone said the celebration was started for Thompson, who had retired. They will celebrate his 96th birthday at 1 p.m. Saturday with a birthday cake and singing.

In 95 years the business has only had four owners, with the Stones owning it for the longest period of time. The first owners were the Breeden family. Thompson’s Uncle Howard purchased the business with John, later assuming ownership of the business from his uncle. The Stones have owned it for the past 35 years.

Various cuts of meats are sold along with mild and sharp cheddar cheese, some fresh vegetables such as asparagus, Brussel sprouts, onions, and potatoes.

The Stones have made their own sausage to sell at the store for many years. In 2004, they started working with the S.C. Meat and Poultry Inspection Department, so the sausage could be a South Carolina-certified product through the Department of Agriculture.

Cam Stone runs a wholesale route to deliver their meats to other independent groceries and restaurants within a 50-mile radius. He travels to Cheraw and Chesterfield in South Carolina, as well as Wadesboro, Aberdeen, Raeford, Laurinburg, Rockingham, and Hamlet in North Carolina.

South Carolina icon

It’s thought that Breeden’s Quality Meats might be the oldest butcher shop in the state. Cindy Stone said they searched using Google and reached out to the S.C. Department of Agriculture and others to find out.

“I can’t find anyone older than us,” she said. “I am still looking. I am about ready to lay claim to the title.”

Cindy Stone said they are hoping to make it to 100 years.

“We like what we do,” she said. “I don’t envision either one of us not working here.”

Breeden’s Quality Meats, located at 133 Broad St. in Bennettsville, is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For information, call 843-479-3481.

