Local Cub Scout packs to hold fun Sunday event

LAURINBURG — The James L. Morgan Recreation Complex will be taken over by the local Cub Scouts on Sunday afternoon and the community is invited to come to join the fun.

The BSA Cub Scout Fun Day and Sign-up will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the field in front of the Splash Pad at the Morgan Complex. The event will feature stomp rockets, a fishing demonstration, displays from the police department and fire department and free desserts.

“We want to promote the Boy Scouts of America to the community and to recruit and sign up new scouts,” said Assistant Cubmaster to Pack 400 and Assistant Scoutmaster to Troop 400 Jeremy White. “Scouting is a great opportunity for the youth of the county to not only learn new skills but develop new friendships and learn how to become a good citizen following the Scout Oath and the 12 points of the Scout Law … there are four cub scout packs and six troops; each pack and troop meets on different days so it will be easy for those interested in joining to work scouting into their schedule.”

Children in grades kindergarten to fifth would be Cub Scouts and those in grades six to 12 would be in the BSA troops. Packs that will be at the event include Pack 400, chartered by Lighthouse Nation Church; Pack 420, chartered by Laurinburg Presbyterian Church; Pack 444, chartered by First Baptist Church; and Pack 447, chartered by First United Methodist Church.

“Boy Scouts of America is now a family scouting organization which means that girls can and are encouraged to sign up and participate,” White said. “For more than 100 years, scouting programs have instilled in youth the values found in the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

“Today, these values are just as relevant in helping youth grow to their full potential as they were in 1910,” he added. “Scouting helps youth develop academic skills, self-confidence, ethics, leadership skills, and citizenship skills that influence their adult lives.”

The Morgan Complex is located at 1206 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

