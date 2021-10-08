Accident shuts down part of 401

LAURINBURG — Two people were cited after an early morning Thursday accident.

The accident occurred at the intersection of South Main Street and U.S. 401 around 7:30 a.m., according to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department.

According to White, a Chevrolet Impala with two people inside was turning at the traffic light from South Main Street on U.S. 401 when a tractor-trailer, also with two people inside, traveling north on 401 ran the red light and hit the Impala.

The accident caused the tractor-trailer to flip and it came to a rest in the grass area beside 401. No one was seriously injured in the accident, with the driver of the Impala being treated and released from a local facility.

The two who were in the cab of the vehicle reportedly refused treatment.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 26-year-old Dysneim McCollum of Bennettsville, S.C., was cited with a stoplight violation, no operator’s licenses and no insurance.

The driver of the Impala, 28-year-old Quentina Wright of Laurinburg, was cited with no insurance and no inspection.

