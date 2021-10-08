A RISING STAR?

Colin Norris already has two movies under his belt

LAURINBURG — Colin Norris, 10, of Laurel Hill is already making strides in what could be a future career in acting, as he has recently carried a somewhat lead role in his second film.

The first film was a documentary where he portrayed a young Georges St-Pierre called “Bullet Proof.”

“So we were looking for a child who could play St-Pierre and I had seen photos of Colin from his parents Billy and Erin,” said filmmaker Rob Harvell, a Scotland County native. “I know both of them from my high school days. We were looking for someone with very distinctive features and athletic abilities to portray him as a child and Colin was the perfect fit.”

Harvell also said he, along with other members of the crew, were impressed with Colin’s ability to take direction, stay focused and handle the hours that came along with filming.

“So when I decided to film ‘Grace Point’ in Laurinburg, I again needed a child actor and immediately thought of Colin,” said Harvell. “Once again, he was a perfect fit. His ability to handle the tolls of acting is better than some adult actors I have seen on the job.

“I can’t imagine myself at his age being given an opportunity like this,” continued Harvell, “to be able to work with actors such as Andrew McCarty and Chris Whiteman. That’s what it’s all about, giving children a chance to do something and have experiences they may not otherwise have. “

Harvell said he also hopes to continue spreading opportunities and maybe bringing more film opportunities to rural areas such as Scotland County.

‘… a great experience’

Colin said he will always remember the experiences and he was “really” excited for the opportunities.

“It felt really good and it was a great experience,” Colin said. “It was just really awesome. Honestly, it was just great.”

Meeting actor Andrew McCarty was a highlight, according to Colin.

“It was just absolutely awesome meeting him,” said Colin. “He was just really cool. Also, running in the rain, which you all, who I am sure will watch the movie, will see was one of my favorite moments.

“I was a lot more nervous in the actual movie than I was when shooting the documentary about Georges St-Pierre,” Colin added as he remembered his experience. “It was really fun meeting new people and it was awesome to see how they put scenes together.”

When he isn’t busy with a movie, Colin also enjoys sports, music and riding his four-wheeler.

“I hope to keep acting,” said Colin. “I really enjoy it and would maybe one day want to have a career in it.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]