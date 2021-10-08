Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton, McColl, S.C., and Bennettsville, S.C.) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services here.

***

Oct. 10

— Joseph temple AME Church, 1134 S. Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, will celebrate its annual Lay Day. The guest speaker will be Laverne McDougald and the theme will be “The Foundation.” The church’s call-in number for services is 607-374-1189 and the code is 238827#

Oct. 23

— Beaver Dam First Baptist Church will hold its annual Hallelujah Gathering from noon to 3 p.m. at McColl Pentecostal Church’s gynamism at 400 S. Main St. in McColl, S.C. There will be activities, games, and prizes. Vendors like Kona Ice, Fruitful Soul, Terry’s Creation, DEJ Beauty, Auyee Creations, Paparazzi, and The Kingdom Arts and Craft Business Ministries will participate. Entertainment by Beaver Dam Youth Praise Team and other youths. There will be free hotdogs, drinks, chips, and candy bags. This event is sponsored by the youth committee.

— The Lutheran Church of the Living Word will hold a holiday bazaar/bake sale and yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon at 1925 S. Main St. (between Music Master and the old Pizza Hut). A loaded wine basket will be raffled off at noon. Raffles are $1 each. Do not need to be present to win.

Ongoing

— Community members are invited to walk the outdoor labyrinth at the corner of Covington Street and Azure Court on the grounds of St. David Episcopal Church in Laurinburg. For social distancing and safety, allow only one person or one household unit on the labyrinth at a time. If others are around, also wear a mask. Also please note the ground/stones may be uneven so wear comfortable, stable shoes. Walking a prayer labyrinth can take 10 to 20-plus minutes, depending on personal preference and pace.

Used for thousands of years, labyrinths are present in almost every religious tradition and culture. Labyrinths have been part of the Christian experience from as early as the fourth century. In the 12th century, they became prominent in the great cathedrals of Europe. Medieval Christians walked labyrinths as an alternative to making a hazardous pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

Recently, Christians have enjoyed renewed interest as modern “pilgrims” on their own spiritual journeys. The labyrinth has again become a tool to encourage prayer, meditation, and spiritual growth. The rhythm of walking, placing one foot in front of the other, quiets the mind, relaxes the body, and refreshes the spirit.

All are welcome to visit the labyrinth and experience a respite from anxiety and feel God’s presence in their lives.