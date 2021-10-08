I’m going to get mine

All of us as Christian believers know about prayer.

As I write today, somebody is praying about something. You are asking God to do something on your behalf; some, you are seeking the face of God, and have been for a long time; there is an urgency on your behalf; some have not seen a change in their situation despite the prayers you have prayed; every time you look at it, it is a reminder of the pain, the anguish, the handicap of your situation; and the devil is telling you to give up, that things will never change and that God is at a distance.

I admit that it can be frustrating waiting on the Lord.

We know the Bible says in Isaiah 40, verse 31, “They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as an eagle; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” The psalmist said, “Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart: wait, I say on the Lord (Ps. 27:14).”

But opportunities don’t come too often, and when it does, we had better be ready to take advantage of it. Tell the truth and shame the devil when I say, “how many of us are living in regret this morning because we let an opportunity slip away?”

A good job we could have had; an education we should have got; a relationship that was made in heaven, but because we played the fool, somebody else got who we should have had; a career that was ours in the making, but we let the green grass fool us; a vacation opportunity in Hawaii, Europe, Paris or the Virgin Islands but we let it slip right on through.

Community, there are lost souls in hell as I speak, who will spend eternity in the Lake of Fire regretting all of the opportunities that they had to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and savior; it’s heartbreaking to all of us when we lose loved ones, and to regret not spending more time with them, expressing to them how much we love them and how much they mean to us. If we could do it over again, but we can’t;.

Hear me this morning, my community family and friends, when I say, “when the opportunity comes your way, and it will work in your favor, don’t let it pass you by! don’t listen to naysayers or those who would say, “If I were you” … they’re not you! Don’t let nobody knock you out of what you’ve been praying for or what God is doing in you and for you.

I wish all of our young people would get this — following the crowd, listening to other young people that is going nowhere; giving in to peer pressure or trying to fit in; those who have every opportunity today to be anything that they want to be, yet they are wasting good minds; and a mind is a terrible thing to waste.

Friends, I want to tell somebody today that is praying about something that is out of your hands; an opportunity is coming before you; God will send your answer your way; first you had better discern when it comes; and then you had better grab it when it gets there; because once it comes and you don’t take it, it may not come around again.

Look at Jesus, friends, on his way to Jerusalem, and as he comes near to Jericho, a certain blind man sat by the way side begging (Luke 18:35-43)” … now Jericho was 17 miles east and 3,500 feet below Jerusalem. In that day, blindness was a common affliction for which there was no cure, and all a blind person could do was beg. And God only knows how long this man prayed for deliverance; many a day no doubt Satan told him that his praying was in vain; his situation had not changed; day after day, week after week, being brought to the same wayside to beg; in doing so he lost his dignity, his self-respect; community, imagine having to beg and depend on other people for mercy, for handouts.

But then he hears a lot of commotion and noise and people, and he asked those around him what was going on. And they told him that Jesus of Nazareth was passing by (vs 36,37). Look at what he does; he seizes the moment; he cries out “Jesus, thou son of David, have mercy on me (vs 38).”

Now I need for us to understand something this morning; anytime you attempt to go to Jesus, you can expect for somebody to try and hinder you. The crowd told him that he should hold his peace. But he cried out that much more (vs 39).

Community, only those that seek him will find him; only those who are single-minded, those that know what they want, and they are not going to let nobody stop them from getting it will get the blessing; Jesus stops, and commanded the man to be brought to him … he asks the blind man, “What will you have me to do?” the man makes his prayer request; “Lord, that I may receive my sight (vs 41).” Jesus says to him, “Receive your sight: your faith has saved you.” And immediately, right then, he received his sight.”

Community, the Lord has 10,000 blessings in his hand; deliverance, healing, and he’s passing by today; somebody need to declare today that “I’m going to get mine!”

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.