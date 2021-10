Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

A tractor-trailer was left upside down during rush hour Thursday morning after an accident on U.S. 401 in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Police Department continues to invetigate the accident which involved the truck and a car. No one was believed to be seriously injured at the scene and the two people in the cab of the tractor-trailer had refused medical treatment on the scene.