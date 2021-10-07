COVID continues to be a county concern

Cox

LAURINBURG — As of Monday, there were 101 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, taking the total cases since March 2020 to more than 5,500.

According to the Scotland County Health Department Public Information Officer Kathie Cox, of those 101 cases, 38 are school-age children.

“Active cases seem to be leveling off — however, Scotland County continues to see high numbers of COVID positive cases – more than double the safe threshold, according to the CDC for community transmission,” Cox said. “We want everyone to understand the COVID virus continues to spread in our communities among people of all ages. The COVID vaccine is the most effective way to help stop the spread of this deadly virus and prevent hospitalizations and severe illness.

“We also encourage everyone, including those vaccinated, to continue the 3W’s, while they are out in public, just to help decrease their risk of getting or spreading the virus.”

Since March 2020, there have been 105 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

The Health Department has been hosting a variety of different vaccine clinics to help get more people vaccinated, according to Cox, with a vaccine and testing site set up at Legion Park until further notice.

“The vaccine is plentiful at several locations in Scotland County, including community events,” Cox said. “The purpose of these multiple locations is to ensure everyone has access to the vaccine and reduce barriers … the Health Department continues to provide both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as the Pfizer booster vaccines by appointment.

“We also will begin providing the FLU vaccine and we encourage everyone to schedule for that. We also share data with the public through our social media, news releases and on local radio stations.”

In the county, according to the CDC, 43.36% of the population is fully vaccinated and 47.59% of the population has received at least one dose.

At Scotland Memorial Hospital, the numbers seem to be going down — but the number of patients in the entire hospital continues to be at an all-time high.

“The good news is that, if you look at the number of COVID patients in the hospital, we’re down to 15 as of this morning,” said Chief Operating Officer David Pope on Wednesday. “We’ve been in the 30s prior to this so that number is gradually going down, which is a great sign. But we are still seeing a higher overall census in the hospital. We currently have 118 patients total in the hospital and what we’re seeing is people are waiting longer to come to get treatment so when they come in they’re sicker than they were.”

Since March 2020, the total amount of cases at the Scotland Health Care System has ballooned to 7,262 — with 134 people dying from COVID-19 related issues.

“COVID hasn’t gone away and it can make some people extremely sick,” Pope said. “So we’re asking people to not wait until it happens to you or a family member and go get vaccinated before you get sick … a lot of people think that you get sick, go to to the hospital then recover but there are some people who it takes weeks and weeks if not months to fully recover from COVID.”

