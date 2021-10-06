Food Lion opens ‘To Go’ groceries

LAURINBURG — The Scotland Crossing Food Lion has now made it even easier for shoppers to get groceries.

Recently, the store cut the ribbon on its newest addition to the store — the Food Lion To Go grocery pick-up service.

“Continuing to expand this service to more Food Lion stores is important to us and our customers,” said Store Manager Mike Miller. “We want to give our neighbors the option to shop however they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to fresh groceries at affordable prices.”

Customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app. With just the click of a button, shoppers can place an order and pick up their groceries on the same day and experience the same low prices and fresh food items they have come to expect without having to ever enter the store.

The company continues to expand this new service across its local towns and cities, highlighting its commitment to making grocery shopping easy, fresh and affordable.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donating 1.5 billion meals by 2025.

The Scotland Crossing Food Lion is located at 1301 Scotland Crossing Dr. in Laurinburg.