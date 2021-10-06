Break-in

LAUREL HILL — ZV Pate Mini Storage on Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone broke into the storage building and stole an unknown amount of change, $10 and tools.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Anson Avenue reported to the police department on Tuesday that their AK-47 rifle valued at $800 was taken from their unsecured vehicle.

Larceny

LAURINBURG —A resident of Second Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had stolen their 2019 blue Yongfu moped valued at $1,500.

LAURINBURG — The police department responded to South Pine Street on Monday after two adults were robbed of $45 by two dark-skinned black males who were wearing all black and holding handguns.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carl Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had shot at their residence causing $80 in damages.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Patrick Smiling, 32, of Fayetteville was arrested Monday for possession of burglary tools, two counts of resisting arrest and failure to appear in Moore County. He was given a $12,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tabitha Tyson, 42, of Ashley Drive was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Damon Ward, 28, of Fayetteville was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $21,500 bond.