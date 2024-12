Courtesy photo

Daniel Dockery of Laurinburg was the winner of a car from Rochaad’s Reliable Cars on Saturday durin g the business’ grand opening celebration. Terry Ingram, owner of Rochaad’s Reliable Cars, presented Dockery with the keys to the car. Rochaad’s Reliable C ars is located at 524 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, and its hours of operation are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.