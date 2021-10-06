Vandalism destroys local outreach center

LAURINBURG — On the evening of Aug. 12, vandals reportedly had themselves quite a time inside the Community Outreach Center on Hasty Road.

“The following morning, I went to check on the center and I could not believe my eyes,” said Christopher Mitchell, a volunteer with Community Outreach Center and former chairman of the Scotland County Reentry Council. “I wasn’t prepared for what I encountered. The inside of the building was completely vandalized.

“The ceilings were all pulled down, ripped out and gutted throughout the building,” Mitchell continued. “The glass was broken out of the windows and doors. It was the most discouraging thing that could have ever happened.”

He added that there were some big plans for the Scotland County Community Outreach Center.

“Our mission is ending hunger and homelessness in under-served communities and special needs populations like homeless military veterans and reentry candidates, survivors of domestic violence and substance abuse, as well as feeding the hungry through a community soup kitchen and farmers market,” said Mitchell.

As Mitchell thought back on the moment he saw the damage, he said it was devastating.

“All I could think about is how evil and self-serving people can be,” said Mitchell. “I don’t know how we can ever recover from the losses. Without a miracle from God, the hope of opening this Community Outreach Center as a community resource for the people in need in Scotland County and the surrounding areas is gone.

“Whoever did this stole from Gods’ people and they can never escape the penalty that comes with that,” added Mitchell. “If you have any information on who committed this crime, please report it to the local authorities.”

The vandalism is being investigated by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department. If anyone has information, they can call 910-276-3385.

