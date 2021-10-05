Cotton Festival to be held Saturday, rain or shine

LAURINBURG — The John Blue Cotton Festival is Saturday and Co-Chair Tish Patterson said there are a lot of activities planned for everyone to enjoy.

“Everything is planned to kick off at 9 a.m.,” said Patterson. “We are having the event rain or shine. We do expect we will have some rain, but it is not supposed to be a washout. We have so many vendors who will be here, there is pretty much something for everyone to choose from.”

Among those participatingwill be booths full of crafts, commercial vendors and more. Tickets for entry are $5 each and those minding the gate will have stamps or wristbands so re-entry can be granted if anyone needs to leave.

“We have six food trucks that will be here, as well,” said Patterson. “Also, the Weekend Warriors will be here and we will have a gentleman who will be making and selling homemade ice cream.”

Patterson also said there will be pony rides for the children and the cotton gin will be running.

“Depending on the weather , we will also have antique cars on display and we will have antique tractors for everyone to look at,” said Patterson. “Something else we are bringing back is the 50/50 drawing. Tickets will be on sale for $1 each or six tickets for $5.”

Those participating in the raffle must be present to win. The drawing will take place around 4:30 p.m.

“We started the raffle two years ago and we were able to give the Heritage Center $118,” said Patterson. “This year all the money raised from the tickets will go to the train and the John Blue House.”

Also, throughout the day, there will be opportunities to watch different types of entertainment.

“Starting around 9:30 a.m. we will have our first dance group,” said Patterson. “We will have different groups perform until around 1 p.m. and at that time Tyris Jones, a local storyteller, will be telling stories while the Jim Quick and the Coastline band set up for their performance.”

The band will start its set at 3 p.m. and will play until 5 p.m. when all festivities wrap up.

The event will be held on the John Blue House Grounds, which is located at 13040 X Way Road in Laurinburg.

