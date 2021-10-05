Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Craig Lane reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that a 75-inch TV and retro Jordan shoes were stolen from the residence.

WAGRAM— A resident of Gorham Circle reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone broke into their vehicle and stole a toolbox, a backpack blower, a weedeater and a saw.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Crestview Custom Cabinets on Old Lumberton Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone had taken a catalytic converter off a truck as well as damaging a pump house.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McColl, S.C., reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had stolen their Apple Air Pods valued at $170 while at the Walmart Auto Service Center.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported to the police department on Saturday that a blue 2008 Chevrolet Colbat valued at $3,000 was stolen. The vehicle had been unlocked with the keys left in it.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported to the police department on Saturday that a wallet was taken from their unsecured vehicles.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Nichols Street reported to the police department on Sunday that a 32-inch TV and an X-Box One game system valued at $2,000 was stolen.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bonnie Lane reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that unknown persons had stolen $500 off their cash app.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Rockingham Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that she had paid a man $2,500 to get items for a project which he never purchased or began. There is a person of interest.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bennettsville reported to the police department on Friday that while they were driving under the Turnpike Road overpass on U.S. 74 someone threw rocks at their vehicle causing $1,000 in damages.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Red Springs reported to the police department on Friday that while they were driving under the Turnpike Road overpass on U.S. 74 someone threw rocks at their vehicle causing $500 in damages.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Michael Buie, 47, of Wagram Street was arrested Friday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Tosha McArn, 41, of Wagram Street was arrested Friday for assault with a deadly weapon. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — James Clifton, 44, of Williams Street was arrested Friday for assault on a female, assault and resisting arrest. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Dometrice Ellison, 25, of Kennedy Street was arrested Sunday for shoplifting and absconder warrants from probation and parole. He wasn’t given a bond.