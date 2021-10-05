Biscuitville will be open late for local fundraiser

LAURINBURG — Biscuitville will be open late Tuesday, Oct. 12, for its “Breakfast After Dark” event, which will benefit multiple organizations in the community.

The annual fundraising event will see 65 Biscuitville restaurants open after the usual closing time at 2 p.m. and give 20% of the sales to the participating organizations.

“Biscuitville is grateful to be engaged with community organizations all year. We are excited to be able to extend our support within the community by bringing back Breakfast After Dark for 2021,” Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven said. “We understand the importance of these organizations to our communities, and I always look forward to enjoying some of our fresh, Southern breakfast favorites at night, knowing that it is going to support a local organization and help our neighbors.”

Across North Carolina and Virginia, there are 611 schools and community organizations that will benefit from the event. “Breakfast After Dark” has raised more than $23,000 for schools and various other charitable organizations in previous years.

Locally, the organizations that are being supported include the Scotland County Partnership for Children and Families; Optimist Club of Laurinburg; South Johnson Elementary School; Scotland Early College High School; River of Life Ministries; Axial Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu; Kim and Jacob Home for Animals; Scotland County Band Boosters; Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church; Pee Dee District Boy Scouts – Central NC Council.

“Breakfast After Dark” will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. and is located at 1312 S. Main St. in Laurinburg.

