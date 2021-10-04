Highland Games see record numbers

LAURINBURG — Thousands of people poured into Scotland County on Saturday for the annual Scotland County Highland Games.

After not being able to have the event in 2020 due to the pandemic, the numbers seem to have doubled for the event based on the preliminary numbers.

“Our presale numbers in 2019 were about 575 and this year we sold over 2,000 tickets online,” said Scotland County Tourism Director Cory Hughes. “So that’s around four-times the better in pre-sale tickets alone and not including what was sold the day of.”

The confirmed number of tickets sold at the gate is still not complete, but Hughes estimates it was between 1,500 to 2,000 — putting the total number of people at the event at between 4,500 and 5,000.

“In 2019, we had in total about 3,500 so we’re about 1,000 above what we did in 2019,” Hughes said. “Overall, it was a great day, especially from a tourism perspective. Our hotels were sold out and we had thousands of people coming into the county and spending money, which is great for our county.”

According to Highland Games Chairman Bill Caudill, there were 48 clans — with the honored clan this year being Clan McInnes — in attendance along with 17 pipe bands, 62 Highland dancers, 78 solo pipers or drummers and 36 athletes. With those numbers, it creates the largest pipe band competition in the Northern Hemisphere.

“Numerically this is the biggest thing held in the United States, Canada or Scotland,” Caudill said. “The closest it’s been is 12 and we have 17. There were a lot of people who wanted to come in and be a part of this and we’re making history, it won’t last forever but it could be until the end of the calendar year that we set the standard here in Scotland County.”

Caudill has been the chair for the games for 13 years and hasn’t seen a crowd like this since he began which he added was great especially after not having the games last year.

“It’s like Christmas for me today,” Caudill said. “It’s pretty spectacular to be out here and see this crowd today. This is certainly the biggest crowd we’ve ever had since I’ve been chairman. Everybody is happy and happy to be out of the house. Everyone’s been following the rules and enjoying the great weather. It’s met if not exceeded my expectations.”

