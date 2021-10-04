Continuing a partnership

LAURINBURG — Sycamore Lane Elementary and Primary School students and teachers have some gifts coming their way from Scotia Village.

On Friday, residents who are a part of the Spiritual and Community Outreach group brought 881 pairs of socks to the school so every student could get a new pair of socks as well as adapting 24 classes in the building.

“The teachers get $100 per class and it to go towards helping their needs to their needs in their class,” said Resident Services Assistant Myra Bartell. “In April 2018 we started a partnership with Sycamore Lane and it began with a pen pal program and it’s just gone way beyond that.”

Bartell added the residents at Scotia hope to eventually adopt all 52 classes in the building so that every single teacher has some help to purchase extra supplies for their rooms.

“I think we were all very involved people in our earlier lives and hate to miss all that when we move out to Scotia so the more little things we can do the more it helps us just in our later years,” said Chair Meredith Hudson. “Over the years we’ve done school supplies and we try to do one or two things a year for the school … this is the first time we’ve done socks and you can tell that people really participated with this one.”

For Primary School Principal Elisabeth Harrell and Elementary School Principal Kachina Singletary, the two are thankful for the partnership with Scotia and how the residents care about students and staff.

“Besides just having the money, having the partnership with Scotia Village is absolutely wonderful,” Harrell said. “It’s just a beautiful relationship over the years and we’re eternally grateful for the contributions they’ve given us over the year. Our plans for the money are to start with our newest teachers and work our way up to our veteran teachers so that we’re supporting them as much as we can. We’re so thankful to Scotia for allowing us the opportunity to support our classrooms.”

Singletary echoed Harrell and added she’s excited for residents to be able to come back in the building with the students.

“Our teachers absolutely love the partnership we have with Scotia Village and just the fact we have this token of kindness and it lets them know that our friends at Scotia are thinking about us as much as we’re thinking about them,” Singletary said. “We just can’t wait for this pandemic to be over so we can have our friends back in our building with us.

“It just goes along with our theme, “we’re better together,” so this has just been a wonderful opportunity not just for our teachers but our kids,” she added. “Our kids will greatly benefit not just from the contribution to classrooms but as much with the gift of the socks. This is just such an amazing partnership that I know will continue to flourish.”

