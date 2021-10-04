Rise in calls causes need for additional ambulance

LAURINBURG — Scotland County EMS has added an extra ambulance to serve county residents as calls are on the rise and stress levels for paramedics increase.

“Effective on Oct. 1, EMS has assigned a fourth ambulance to the town of Wagram,” said Assistant Director of EMS Matt Locklear. “The ambulance will be staffed with paramedics and will be assigned from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. During that time the paramedics will be stationed inside the Wagram Recreation Center.”

This addition, according to Locklear, will address two issues.

“First of all, it will reduce the ambulance response time to the North end of the county,” Locklear said. “Currently, It takes nearly 14 minutes to reach the Wagram area from the EMS station that is located on West Blvd in Laurinburg.

“Secondly, due to an increase in 911 calls for ambulances in the county, the three ambulances that the county currently operates just couldn’t keep up,” he added. “We are seeing a spike in ambulance responses due to COVID-19.”

Scotland County EMS did not have to hire any additional employees to make this addition. According to Director Robert Sampson, they were able to use part-time employees to operate the ambulance.

“This is much needed,” said Sampson. “This will help alleviate some of the stress on our paramedics who are facing the higher call volumes along with the extended wait times at the hospital.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]