***

Through Oct. 31

— Partners in Ministry has extended its shoe drive. All shoes will go towards 26 developing counties in the world to create job opportunities for individuals to support their families. Funds raised will go towards PIM’s 20-square-foot SECU Community Education Building. Shoes can be dropped off at PIM, located at 12 Third St., East Laurinburg. If any clubs, groups, or organizations would like to partner with PIM, contact Outreach Coordinator Chanel McClennahan at 910-277-3355 to discuss further details.

Oct. 7

— ENCORE! Theatre, Inc. will present “The Odd Couple at 7 p.m. at the Stporytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. Tickets can be purchased at storytellingartscenter.org as well as Terry’s Boutique. Tickets for adults are $10, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.

— Downtown Laurinburg will host a “Sip and Shop” event from 5 to 8 p.m. Participating downtown merchants will have their extended hours and will be offering tastings, treats and much more.

Oct. 8

— ENCORE! Theatre, Inc. will present “The Odd Couple at 7 p.m. at the Stporytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. Tickets can be purchased at storytellingartscenter.org as well as Terry’s Boutique. Tickets for adults are $10, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.

Oct. 9

— The annual John Blue Cotton Festival will be held on the grounds of the historic John Blue House on X Way Road in Laurinburg.

— ENCORE! Theatre, Inc. will present “The Odd Couple at 7 p.m. at the Stporytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. Tickets can be purchased at storytellingartscenter.org as well as Terry’s Boutique. Tickets for adults are $10, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.

Oct. 14

— Live Like Madison will hold a blood drive at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

— ENCORE! Theatre, Inc. will present “The Odd Couple at 7 p.m. at the Stporytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. Tickets can be purchased at storytellingartscenter.org as well as Terry’s Boutique. Tickets for adults are $10, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.

Oct. 16

— ENCORE! Theatre, Inc. will present “The Odd Couple at 7 p.m. at the Stporytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. Tickets can be purchased at storytellingartscenter.org as well as Terry’s Boutique. Tickets for adults are $10, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.

Oct. 23

— The Lutheran Church of the Living Word will hold a holiday bazaar/bake sale and yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon at 1925 S. Main St. (between Music Master and the old Pizza Hut). A loaded wine basket will be raffled off at noon. Raffles are $1 each. Do not need to be present to win.

Oct. 30

— Downtown Laurinburg will host a Fall Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a farmers market, craft vendors, super sales in the stores and trick-or-treating.

Oct. 31

HALLOWEEN

Nov. 7

— Downtown Laurinburg will host a “Sip and Shop” event from 5 to 8 p.m. Participating downtown merchants will have their extended hours and will be offering tastings, treats and much more.

Nov. 12

— Scotland Early College High School, 615 Covington St. in Laurinburg, will host a blood drive from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 2

— Downtown Laurinburg will host a “Sip and Shop” event from 5 to 8 p.m. Participating downtown merchants will have their extended hours and will be offering tastings, treats and much more.

Dec. 4

— The annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade will be held beginning at 3 p.m. and run through downtown Laurinburg.

Dec. 21

— Live Like Madison will hold a blood drive at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.