Shelley, Wiatrowski named 2021 Maynor Scholars at UNCP

PEMBROKE – De’Maurion Shelley and Nina Wiatrowski have been named the 2021 Maynor Honors College scholars at UNC Pembroke.

Recognized as UNCP’s most prestigious four-year scholarship, the Maynor Honors Scholarship pays tuition, fees, books, room and board. It is named for the late Esther Graham Maynor, a Pembroke native and one of the university’s most generous donors.

Shelley, a freshman from Fayetteville studying history and social studies education, credits his former teachers with influencing his decision to pursue a career in the classroom.

“My fourth-grade teacher in Colorado, Ms. McLane, inspired me to want to become a teacher. My seventh-grade social studies teacher inspired my love of history. In high school, I took a civics and political science class at the same time, which brought my love for history and politics together,” Shelley said.

Shelley excelled at Cumberland International Early College, where he was heavily involved with the Student Government Association (SGA) and was named Cumberland County Schools’ 2021 Future Educator. His campus engagement with SGA carried over to UNCP as he was elected freshman senator and joined the Black Student Union and Native American Student Organization. He’s also a service-learning teacher assistant.

“I’m extremely honored to be selected as a Maynor Honors scholar,” he said. “I greatly appreciate this opportunity that I have been given, and I plan to work tirelessly to show it was not a mistake in selecting me.”

Wiatrowski is equally appreciative to have been awarded the scholarship, noting the substantial financial impact on her family.

“I am honored. I feel accomplished, and my parents were very happy for me. Being awarded this scholarship has helped me out tremendously, especially since my mom is out of work,” said Wiatrowski, a freshman from Raleigh.

Wiatrowski graduated among the top in her class at Broughton High School in Raleigh. She was an active member of the National Honor Society, Animal Shelter Club, and track and field, cross country and swimming teams.

At UNCP, she competes on the women’s swimming team member and plans to study environmental science.