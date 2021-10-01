Upcoming Commissioner’s meeting

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners is set to hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.

Some of the items on the meeting’s agenda include updates on COVID-19, the Laurel Hill Community Center and the I.E. Johnson project.

The board will hold the meeting at the Scotland County Emergency Operations Center, located on West Boulevard. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

Anyone wishing to address the board during the public forum should contact Public Information Officer Jason Robinson via email at [email protected] or in person before the meeting starts.

At this time due to COVID restrictions, the board is only allowing the first 15 residents who arrive admittance into the meeting, however, it can be viewed on the Scotland County Board of Commissioner’s YouTube page.

