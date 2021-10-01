Airport to receive state grant money

RALEIGH – The Laurinburg-Maxton Airport has been approved for a 200,000 grant from the N.C. Board of Transportation.

Altogether more than $29.2 million was awarded to 13 airports across the state. The funds awarded require a 10% local match.

The grant for the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport will help replace the underground fuel facility with an above-ground farm, since the existing fuel farm has reached the end of its useful life.

“The current fuel farm is aging and has been at the airport as long as any of the staff could remember, so that’s probably since the 1960s,” said Laurinburg-Maxton Airport Assistant Director Seth Hatchell. “For years the airport has joined the state’s fight in getting all underground fuel farms above ground by 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic hindered that goal.

According to Hatchell, the grant funding will be used for the design phase, which will determine the best location for the fuel farm, and map out any potential or existing environmental hazards.

“Once that is complete, the airport will seek additional grant funding for the construction phase of the project,” said Hatchell.

WK Dickson has been awarded the design contract.

“The Southeast Regional Airport Authority will match the 10% funds,” said Hatchell.

