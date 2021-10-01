’SCOTCH FAIR’ LEGACY

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Highland Games has a history that is far deeper and colorful than most might realize.

While many will reach back to 2007, when Beacham McDougald and Bill Caudill began planning to have the Highland Games brought to Scotland County after Flora MacDonald gave them up, as the time when its roots were first sunk locally, it was actually only the time those roots were given Miracle Grow.

Planting the original seeds more than 230 years earlier for what would become the Scotland County Highland Games in 2009 was Duncan McFarland, who was born in the Laurel Hill area sometime between 1756 and 1760 to Scottish immigrants John and Catherine McFarland.

“(Duncan) built the first road connecting inland ports of Fayetteville on the Cape Fear River to Cheraw, South Carolina, on the Pee Dee River — charging tolls at bridges along the way to pay for it,” explained McDougald. “He had a large plantation and his home was directly across from ‘Old’ Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church, and had an inn and tavern nearby. He also had a grist mill.

“He visualized a large city at the crossroads that would rival the other large cities in America, and named it, appropriately, Laurel Hill,” he added.

That vision soon led to a community event that would grow for about 90 years, well after Duncan’s death on Sept. 7, 1816.

“Scotch Fair,” as it was called, was started in the late 1780s and held on land behind the current Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church now stands. The story has it that the word “Scotch” was used — rather than “Scots” — because of the language and educational challenges faced by those early residents.

The “Scotch Fair” included many of the activities still associated with most Highland Games — athletic competitions, dancing, music, food and drink.

“You can probably imagine that drinking was a key part back then, because that’s what Scottish menfolk often did,” said Philip McRae, a local volunteer with the current Highland Games. “And when men start drinking, soon someone decides they can throw a rock farther than someone else, or they can heave a tree trunk farther and so on.

“Pretty soon, you had some competitions,” he added.

McDougald said the “Scotch Fair” included merchant trading and those “feats of strength and speed.”

Over the decades, the “Scotch Fair” had folks coming by horse and buggy from all over the region and beyond — until 1878, when the General Assembly banned the event because most people coming to the “Scotch Fair” were interested only in drinking and fighting.

For the next 98 years, this region was void of an Highland Games, until Flora MacDonald Academy became a host. Those Highland Games lasted for 30 years, coming to a close in 2007.

Enter Caudill and McDougald.

Within 18 months, the two garnered support and a group of others interested in bringing the Highland Games to Scotland County and, in 2009, they were reborn — growing bigger and better each year.

***

More on Duncan

He served in the North Carolina House of Commons in the early 1790s and two terms in State Senate the late 1790s. He ran for a seat in Congress in 1802, but was defeated. He ran again in 1804 and was elected, serving one term in the 9th U.S. Congress before returning to North Carolina to pursue mercantile and agricultural projects.

He did serve another term in the State Senate, from 1807 to 1809.

Duncan died at Laurel Hill in 1816 and is buried in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

According to McDougald, Duncan’s stepfather John “Red” McNair convinced him to give the land across from his home for a Presbyterian church. He did, but stipulated that there not be a cemetery on church property. The family cemetery sits in the midst of a cotton field very near the church.

In 1797 the church was chartered by John Buchanan, John “Red” McNair, and John “Hatter” McNair as elders. “Hatter” later moved to Mississippi, “Red” is buried along with his wife Catharine at the head of Duncan McFarland, and John Buchanan is buried less than three miles west of the church.

When his father died, Duncan’s mother married John “Red” McNair, a native of Argyllshire, Scotland. Catharine and John became parents of more children, including Malcom McNair, pastor at Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church, Centre Presbyterian Church (Maxton), Ashpole Presbyterian Church Rowland), and Red Bluff Presbyterian Church (Marlboro County, S.C.) — pastoring at each for one Sunday a month from 1802 until his passing in 1822.

“In 1861, the Wilmington, Charlotte, Rutherfordton Railroad was completed through what is now Scotland County,” McDougald reported. “The faster and more reliable railroad led to a population shift to four miles from Laurel Hill to the Laurel Hill Depot or the present community of Laurel Hill. The original Laurel Hill became a sleepy country crossroad and began being called Old Laurel Hill. The church remained, and became known as Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church.”

He added that, when Sherman’s March stopped at Old Laurel Hill on March 8-9, 1865, the McFarland home, which was across from the current church and other buildings, were burned. The church was not, but the pews on the lower floor were used to build a plank road over the swamp to the north.

Duncan is buried in a grave in the Laurel Hill/McFarland Cemetery marked only by a rustic fieldstone at the foot on the one grave holding the earthen vessels of his mother, who passed in 1784 at the age of 57, and father, who passed in 1819 at the age of 84.

