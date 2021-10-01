Break-in

WAGRAM— A resident of Hill Creek Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that a black safe with coins, checks and cash was stolen from their residence.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Monday that while at Scotland Memorial Hospital an Apple iPhone 11 Pro valued at $1,200 was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Woodlawn Drive reported to the police department on Monday that a 42-inch TV valued at $200 was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Tuesday that a gold watch valued at $10,000 was taken from them while at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Grant Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone took the license plate off their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Gill Street reported to the police department on Wednesday the license plate was taken off their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that a catalytic converter was stolen off their vehicle.

LAUREL HILL— Nic’s Pik Kwik in Laurel Hill to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that their employee had stolen $200 from the store on Tuesday. The footage was reviewed and showed the suspect sliding a group of $20 bills into her pocket while closing the store. Rebecca Erin Campbell, 22, of Gibson Road in Laurel Hill was arrested in reference to the theft and was charged with larceny by an employee. She was given a $2,500 bond.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Thursday that while driving on Hwy. 74 and going under the West Boulevard Bridge someone threw rocks which hit and cause $250 damage to his windshield.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A 57-year-old resident of Laurel Hill reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone used his debit card to make a $136 purchase. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McFarland Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone had cashed a check that belonged to the victim.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — The police department responded to Scotland Inn on Wednesday after it was reported a room had been shot into. At the time there was one adult in the room and no one was injured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Ladaryl McKinnon, 27, of Kingsdale Street was arrested Monday on a warrant for assault on a female and injury to personal property. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — My’Tiffany Jones, 23, of Cheraw was arrested Monday for trespassing. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Alicia Quick, 37, of Stewartsville Road was arrested Monday on a warrant for larceny and simple assault. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Brittany Tyler, 24, of Turnpike Road was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Terrance Blue, 38, of Hall Street was arrested Wednesday for violating domestic violation order. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Hayley Cowick, 26, of Spring Mills Road in Laurel Hill was arrested Thursday for simple assault. The bond information is unknown.

LAURINBURG — Mario Williams, 40, of James Street, was arrested Thursday for breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Glenn Harris, 27, of Hamlet was arrested Thursday for misdemeanor larceny and two counts of trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear.