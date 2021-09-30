Alford stepping down from county seat

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Commissioner John Alford announced to WLNC Radio this week that he intends to announce his decision to step down from his seat on the board at the next commissioner meeting, which is set for Oct. 4.

According to WLNC News Reporter Sandy Callan, Alford emphasized that the decision was not for health reasons.

“He said he felt after 17 years it’s time to enjoy his retirement,” said Callan.

Alford said his decision is solely based on him believing the time is right.

“I have served on the board for 17 years,” said Alford. “Before that, I served with the city for four years. I just feel the time is right to become un-obligated and do some other things that I have wanted to do for some time now.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the citizens of Scotland County and am extremely honored to have been able to serve them for all of these years,” added Alford.

Alford also said when he ran in the last election he did not believe it would be to serve out the entire four years but to try and serve two. However, he decided he was not going to wait any longer.

“Since Mr. Alford still has three years remaining on his term, the board will need to select someone from the Democratic Party to take his place once he officially leaves,” said Jason Robinson, public information officer with the county. “That person will not only have to be from the Democratic Party, but they will also have to live in the Laurel Hill district since that is the area he is representing.

“There will be an election held in November to determine who will carry out the remaining three years in that position,” he added. “If the chosen person wants to continue in that capacity, he or she will have to run in that election.”

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4. The meeting will be held at the Scotland County Emergency Operations Center and will also be aired on the board’s YouTube page.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]