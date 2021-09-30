Laurel Hill Elementary is ‘meeting students where they are’

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education got an in-depth look into what the plans are at Laurel Hill Elementary moving forward.

Principal Laura Bailey spoke to the board during this week’s Committee of the Whole meeting. She talked about what the focuses in the school will be and how teachers and staff are working to close the gaps that occurred during the pandemic.

“Things that we’ve looked at this year are how can we continue to move forward and ensure that we’re doing the things that are right for our students,” Bailey said. “So everything I’m going to share with you is going to align to our school improvement goals and the district’s strategic plan and priorities.”

One of the major focuses at the school is core instruction which includes the multi-tiered system of support process and mapping the student’s data monthly; weekly planning meetings which make sure the plans are aligned to the standards; focusing on implementing Letterland with fidelity and allowing more time with the students; monthly child studies to help determine individual student needs.

“We’re meeting the students where they are,” Bailey said. “We’ve got to see if the kid is missing the foundational skill then we’re not going to be able to effectively teach that standard. So we’ve got to spiral back and make sure that we’re re-teaching and re-engaging with those foundational skills that for whatever reason they might have missed over the last 18-months.”

Beginning in October, the school will begin its Science of Reading and LETRS training and all the work and focus on core instruction will help work to help with the program.

“We’re getting ready to embark on our Science of Reading and LETRS training and I think I speak for most principals when I say we’re super excited that we were one of the first cohorts in North Carolina that are participating,” Bailey said. “Everything I have read about it is, it’s going to really transform how we get these kids to read. I think there’s no better time than right now to do that.”

Bailey also shared that for small group instruction it’s key to not just focus on the students who are behind the standards but also those who might be ahead.

“Small group instruction is how we’re going to move our students and that’s how we’re going to see progress,” Bailey said. “Wehn you talk about outliers you’re not just talking about those students who are struggling but what about the students who are performing well above. So that’s the beauty of small group instruction it can help us with our struggling students as well as those who might just need more enrichment …

”I’ve already had so many conversations with teachers this year about skills that are lacking,” Bailey said. “Whether it’s in second grade and the kids don’t know how to hold a pencil, well they probably don’t know how to because they haven’t had to hold a pencil since they were in early kindgerarten.

“So if you need to help them learn how to hold a pencil, then by all means help them learn how to hold a pencil,” she concluded. “Otherwise, we’re not going to get them where they need to be.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]