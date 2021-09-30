Lowe’s contributes to Scotland Community Health Clinic face-lift

LAURINBURG — Scotland Community Health Clinic will be getting what was described as a “much-needed face-lift” and the Lowe’s Home Improvement Corporation is helping make sure it gets the attention it needs.

“We are so appreciative to everyone who has helped make this possible,” said Executive Director Ginger Cousins. “I reached out to Rep. Garland Pierce about our issues here and to see if he knew of any funds available to help us. Within just a few days he had contacted Lowe’s and they were calling to tell us they could help with the repairs by giving us $8,000 towards the needed materials.”

Cousins said she is not sure when the damage actually took place, but the roof repairs are necessary because it has been leaking for some time and is causing floor damage.

“Because of this damage, we will also be needing to replace some of the floors as well,” said Cousins. “We are hoping and preparing to stay open during the repairs because we want to continue to be available to anyone who may be in need of our services.

“It is very important to me as well as the other staff here that we do everything we can to help those who need and may not otherwise be able to receive medical treatment,” Cousins continued. “We are here to specifically help those who do not have and can not afford health insurance.”

According to Cousins, the clinic helps with not only doctor visits but also offers free lab work and free medications.

“Our lab work comes back relatively quickly as well,” said Cousins. “We can have A1C results back for our diabetic patients within 10 minutes.”

Last year the SCHC was able to serve county residents and give just over $2 million in free medical services.

“We have a targeted goal of giving the same amount of medical services to residents again,” said Cousins “I am very excited to start this new position and help move the clinic forward.

“I love people and love helping them,” continued cousins. “Working with the clinic gives me that opportunity. “It is an absolutely amazing feeling to be able to provide members of the community with the medical attention they need and not have to hold my hand out for money.”

Cousins concluded by saying, the more the clinic grows, the more it can provide which means it can ultimately serve more people.

The SCHC is located at 1405 B West Boulevard behind the Scotland County Emergency Services building.

“We are the yellow building in the back of the parking lot,” said Cousins. “Anyone interested in learning more can visit our Facebook page or call us at 910- 276-9912.”

