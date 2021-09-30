McInnis family establishes RichmondCC nursing scholarship

HAMLET – The family of the late Mary Edna Millikin McInnis recently established an endowed scholarship through the Richmond Community College Foundation to benefit students in the Associate Degree Nursing program.

The oldest daughter of Walter and Gladys Millikin, Mary was born Dec. 9, 1942, in Hamlet. She graduated from Hamlet High School and the Mercy School of Nursing Radiologic Technologists program.

She began working at Scotland Memorial Hospital but spent the majority of her career at The Laurinburg Surgical Clinic and Scotland Orthopedics. She was skilled at her profession, enjoyed learning new techniques as technology advanced and was committed to providing the highest level of care to her patients. She especially enjoyed caring for the pediatric patients and was known to keep a supply of stickers and candy to help her youngest patients feel comfortable during any procedure.

Mary passed away on May 6, 2019. She is survived by her husband LaVerne “Mac” McInnis Jr. of Laurinburg; her son, Thomas Andrew “Andy” McInnis, of Laurinburg; her daughter, Jennifer McInnis Wiggins (Allen), of Raleigh; her sister, Linda Booker of Pawleys Island, S.C.; and two grandchildren, Augustus Carrigan Wiggins and Harper Millikin Wiggins.

Mary loved her work, and it is the desire of her husband to encourage students who demonstrate that same passion for caring for others to further their education in the Associate Degree Nursing program at RichmondCC.

The Mary Edna Millikin McInnis Health Science Endowed Scholarship will provide a $500 annual award to a student in the Associate Degree Nursing program. Eligible students must reside in Richmond or Scotland County.

“This a great tribute to Mrs. Mary Edna Millikin McInnis and the legacy she leaves behind in the healthcare field,” said Hal Shuler, associate vice president of development for the RichmondCC Foundation. “We appreciate her family establishing this scholarship and providing deserving students with the support they need to start their own careers caring for others and being a valuable member of our community.”

Anyone who would like to contribute to a scholarship at RichmondCC or establish a scholarship in memory or honor of a loved one, contact Shuler at 910-410-1807 or email [email protected]

Wylie Bell is the marketing and communication director for Richmond Community College.