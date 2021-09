Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

During Tuesday night’s Optimist Club of Laurinburg Installation Banquet, James “Parks” Mullis was announced as the recipient of the Riggins-Quick Eagle Service Award. The award is given for faithful and extraordinary service to the club and is named for the late Bill Riggins and the late Norman “N.W.” Quick, both of whom were Laurinburg Optimist Club-sponsored life members and original members of the club.