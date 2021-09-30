Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Grant Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone took the license plate off their vehicle.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Gill Street reported to the police department on Wednesday the license plate was taken off their vehicle.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A 57-year-old resident of Laurel Hill reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone used his debit card to make a $136 purchase. There is a person of interest.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — The police department responded to Scotland Inn on Wednesday after it was reported a room had been shot into. At the time there was one adult in the room and no one was injured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Brittany Tyler, 24, of Turnpike Road was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Terrance Blue, 38, of Hall Street was arrested Wednesday for violating domestic violation order. He wasn’t given a bond.