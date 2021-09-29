The Optimist gavel has been passed

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Optimist Club celebrated its new officers Tuesday night during the annual installation banquet.

The banquet was held at the Hampton Inn and brought a sense of normalcy back, as last year the event wasn’t able to happen due to COVID-19.

“In the past year we’ve had the second-highest Christmas tree sale of all time,” said Past President Chuck Witmore. “We’ve had the two highest fish fry totals in the last year. I’m happy to say that I’m very proud of this club for all that we do on a one-day basis as far as a fundraiser is concerned. I look forward to being with this club for a long time.”

Witmore passed the gavel onto Rodney McCarter who will be acting as president for the next year who hopes the club will grow both with members but also in its youth programs.

“I came through the program as a kid and I have a lot of good memories from that,” McCarter said. “I also got to watch my kids grow through the program. It’s just such a great program and organization for our kids and our community I’m looking forward to what this next year will bring.”

The 2020-21 Optimist Club officers are: President Rodney McCarter, President-Elect Jim Garrigus, Past President Chuck Witmore, Internal Vice President Jim Ellis, External Vice President Ron Riggins, Secretary Bear Hughes, Treasurer Mark Jones, 1-Year Director Jim Weaver, 1-Year Director Scott Sellers, 1-Year Director Kirk McBride, 2-Year Director Bill Smith, 2-Year Director Chuck Pittman and 2-Year Director Brian Gibson.

The Optimist Club meets every Thursday at noon and currently meets at Saint Luke United Methodist Church on Turnpike Road.

