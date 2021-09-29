Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Monday that while at Scotland Memorial Hospital an Apple iPhone 11 Pro valued at $1,200 was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Woodlawn Drive reported to the police department on Monday that a 42-inch TV valued at $200 was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Tuesday that a gold watch valued at $10,000 was taken from them while at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Ladaryl McKinnon, 27, of Kingsdale Street was arrested Monday on a warrant for assault on a female and injury to personal property. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — My’Tiffany Jones, 23, of Cheraw was arrested Monday for trespassing. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Alicia Quick, 37, of Stewartsville Road was arrested Monday on a warrant for larceny and simple assault. She wasn’t given a bond.