Downtown banners being sold to honor military veterans

LAURINBURG — With Veterans Day less than two months away, the city of Laurinburg has offered its downtown street light poles for adornment with banners to honor military veterans.

“This is a really good way to show appreciation to our veterans, past and present,” Paul Tate, a retired military veteran, told the local Rotary Club this week. “So if you want to honor someone in your family or a friend, this would be an opportunity to do so.”

The Laurinburg Military Tribute Banners will be 18 inches by 36 inches in bold colors and include a photo of the veteran along with their military information.

According to Tate, the city has nearly 40 light poles in the downtown district to hold the banners — but about half have already been reserved.

“I think there are already 18 or 19 taken,” he said.

The banners cost $125 and, once created, will be displayed in downtown Laurinburg through Veterans Day.

To reserve a banner, those interested can go online to militarytributebanners.org and click on “current programs/laurinburg, nc” or call 910-280-1874. Payment can be made with credit card or by check made out to Hometown Heroes and sent to 8521 X Way Road, Gibson, NC 28343.

Businesses are also encouraged to sponsor a military veteran and, if they prefer, can have the program select a worthy veteran to honor.

